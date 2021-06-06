Watch
Science Sundays: Exploring the World of Mushrooms

Our friend Kristen Urquidez will teach us all about mushrooms and the Kingdom Fungi, and all you'll need to follow along are some fresh cap mushrooms, a piece of paper, a knife, and some adult supervision of course.
Though temperatures are trending down from our first heatwave of the season, it's still going to be a hot weekend ahead. So join us as we sit inside in the air conditioning and use science to make some spore designs. Our friend Kristen Urquidez teaches us all about mushrooms and the Kingdom Fungi, and all you'll need to follow along are some fresh cap mushrooms, a piece of paper, a knife, and some adult supervision of course. Together we'll explore how and why mushrooms spread like, well... mushrooms!

Science Sundays: How to Create Spore Designs (Full Experiment)

