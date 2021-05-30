Watch
NewsScience Sundays

Actions

Science Sundays: How to Make Oobleck?!?

items.[0].image.alt
23ABC News
Science Sundays: How to Make Oobleck?!?
Posted at 6:00 AM, May 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-30 09:00:23-04

(KERO) — Welcome back to Science Sundays! Memorial Day weekend is known as the unofficial start to summer, and it's sure feeling like summer out there next week! So I wanted to find some fun and simple science activities you can do inside with the kids when it gets too hot to play outside.

Now we all know about slime and ... Have you heard of Oobleck? It's not a solid, it's not a fluid, it's a non-Newtonian fluid. And the funny name comes from a Dr. Seuss book. Check it out:

Science Sundays: How to Make Oobleck

Teach your students more about the states of matter.
Here's a great resource 27 easy hands-on sensory science experiments and projects for kids in preschool, kindergarten, and elementary school.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Military Appreciation Month

Submit a Picture of a Current Service Member or Veteran