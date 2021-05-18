Science Sundays: How to Power a Light with Tape

Welcome back to Science Sundays! This week we're learning a new way to create a circuit and how to power a light using tape, check it out:

Science Sundays: How to Create Circuits (Full Experiment)

To experiment with the pHet Circuit Construction Kit online simulator that she mentioned, click here

Access many more local science lesson plans and tutorials from Jamie, visit "Science 4 Kern", Kern County's STEM Mobile Lending Library"

Make sure to join us next week as I explain what the "Super Blood Moon" is and how to see it over Kern County coming up on May 26.