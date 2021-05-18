Science Sundays: How to Power a Light with Tape

Welcome back to Science Sundays! This week we're learning a new way to create a circuit and how to power a light using tape, check it out:
Science Sundays: How to Create Circuits (Full Experiment)
- To experiment with the pHet Circuit Construction Kit online simulator that she mentioned, click here
- Access many more local science lesson plans and tutorials from Jamie, visit "Science 4 Kern", Kern County's STEM Mobile Lending Library"
Make sure to join us next week as I explain what the "Super Blood Moon" is and how to see it over Kern County coming up on May 26.