Science Sundays: How to Power a Light with Tape

How to create a circuit
Welcome back to Science Sundays! This week we're learning a new way to create a circuit and how to power a light using tape, check it out.
Posted at 2:43 PM, May 18, 2021
Science Sundays: How to Create Circuits (Full Experiment)

  • To experiment with the pHet Circuit Construction Kit online simulator that she mentioned, click here
  • Access many more local science lesson plans and tutorials from Jamie, visit "Science 4 Kern", Kern County's STEM Mobile Lending Library"

Make sure to join us next week as I explain what the "Super Blood Moon" is and how to see it over Kern County coming up on May 26.

