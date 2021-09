BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Welcome back to Science Sundays! If you're like me, you've probably always wanted to make your own volcano at home... but did you know you can do it with lemons? Here's our friend Delia Navarro at the Bakersfield Sylvan Learning Center to show you how:

Science Sundays: Make Your Own Volcano at Home

Teachers & homeschooling parents, learn more about acid-base reactions and teach your students about the exchange of hydrogen ions happening in this experiment