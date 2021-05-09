BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Welcome back to Science Sundays, and Happy Mother's Day! If you're scrambling for a last-minute gift idea for that mom in your life, how about making something from scratch?

And better yet, let's use science to do it! Here's our friend Kristen Urquidez with a steam activity you can do for (or with) that special woman in your life. Check it out:

Science Sundays: Making Chalk Paint with Mom (Full Experiment)

And yes, please share your photos with us! Send them to me at Elaina@KERO.com