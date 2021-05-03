Watch
Science Sundays: Making Things Disappear with Science

Posted at 8:56 AM, May 03, 2021
May 2 is International Harry Potter Day! According to the story, the battle of Hogwarts was fought on May 2, 1998, so British Prime Minister David Cameron declared the day an international holiday. We're celebrating today with a theme of Harry's coveted "invisibility cloak", but making something disappear isn't magic, it's science! Today our friends at Bakersfield's Sylvan Learning Center are using refraction, or the bending of light, to make a coin turn invisible. Check it out:

And there are more Harry Potter-themed science experiments you can do with your little witches and wizards at home!

