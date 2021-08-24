BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Welcome back to Science Sundays, and Happy Father's Day and the happy first day of Summer! Well, it's the first day of astronomical summer or the day of the summer solstice. It has felt like summer out there all month. So let's talk about the science of the solstice, and why this is different than meteorological summer:

Science Sundays: Science of the Solstice

Quiz your students on these Summer Solstice facts by referencing What is a Solstice? or the NWS Summer Solstice.