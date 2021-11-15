BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Have you heard of the Kern County Science alliance? It's a group of scientists and STEM education advocates celebrating all things science right here at home.

23ABC's Elaina Rusk had the chance to meet up with the founder Dave Hanley who is also a local adjunct professor and former hotshot firefighter so he could teach us a bit about fire science!

Science Sundays: Studying Fire Science

Dave encourages everyone who is interested in science and promoting STEM education in Kern County to join the Kern County Science Alliance group on Facebook and parents can take their kids to his fun science demonstrations at the Buena Vista Museum of Natural History & Science.