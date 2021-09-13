BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Welcome back to Science Sundays! Today's demonstration explores light waves and the way they interact as they travel through different mediums, like glass and water. Check it out with our friend Kristen Urquidez, her sons, and their dog!

Science Sundays: The Physics of the Flipped Arrow (Full Experiment)

Teachers and homeschooling parents can download (see below) Kristen’s Powerpoint presentation as you advance this demonstration into an investigation for your science students: