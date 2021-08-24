BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — As we head into the end of July, did you know that Harry Potter's birthday is this Saturday, July 31st? So let's have some fun making a little magic together, using science of course!

Science Sundays: The Science of Levitation

Now you'll notice that I left a few of our outtakes in there because I love the way we got to use the scientific method together, from a hypothesis to the testing phase, and finally a successful conclusion. Like she said, never give up!

To learn more about static electricity and how it works.

