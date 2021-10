BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — On this episode of Science Sundays, 23ABC's Elaina Rusk shows you three different science and STEM projects kids can do just in time for the Halloween season.

Pumpkin Catapults

Science Sundays: Pumpkin Catapults

Science Sundays: Pumpkin Catapult

Candy Grabber

Science Sundays: Candy Grabber

Science Sundays: Monter Hands

Haunted House

Science Sundays: Simple Circuit Haunted House