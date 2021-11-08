Science Sundays: Why Do Leaves Change Color in Autumn

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Welcome back to Science Sundays! And as we "fall back" with the time change today, this is also the peak of our fall colors here in Kern County. You've seen the leaves changing for a few weeks, and past this point, you'll see more of them fade and fall. So let's investigate the three factors that influence autumn leaf color.

