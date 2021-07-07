California Attorney General rolls out new guidelines for investigating officer-involved shootings

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KERO) — On Wednesday, the California Attorney General rolled out guidelines on how the state will implement new protocols for office-involved shootings.

Assembly Bill 1506 requires the California Department of Justice to investigate all incidents of officer-involved shootings that result in the death of an unarmed person. These types of incidents had previously been handled by local law enforcement and the district attorney.

According to a statement released by California Attorney General Rob Bonta's office, effective July 1, 2021, the California Department of Justice will investigate and review for potential criminal liability all such incidents covered under the new law using a newly established California Police Shooting Investigation Teams (CaPSIT). The law also requires the DOJ to make public any decisions explaining why criminal prosecution wasn't sought, or what criminal charges were filed.

“One of the most important tasks ahead for public safety and our society is building and maintaining trust between our communities and law enforcement,” said Attorney General Bonta in the statement. “Impartial, fair investigations and independent reviews of officer-involved shootings are one essential component for achieving that trust. Today, California is strengthening our state’s mechanisms for accountability and transparency in investigations of officer-involved shootings. These cases are never going to be easy, but the California Department of Justice will follow the facts and seek to ensure every Californian is afforded equal justice under the law.”

It is estimated that there will be approximately 40 to 50 officer-involved shootings each year requiring the involvement of the California Department of Justice.