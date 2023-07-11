Fresno County Sheriff's Deputy rescues puppies from the side of the road

FRESNO, Calif. (KERO) — A Fresno County Sheriff's Deputy went above the call of duty Sunday night when he rescued the three pups from the side of a road.

He says he loaded them in the back seat of his patrol vehicle and took them to Fresno County Animal Services.

These puppies need a good home, good families to be around. Someone to take care of them and love them because those are some very lovable puppies.," said Deputy Jonathan Davis. "Even wrangling them into the car, they were at first a little shy, and then once you showed a little compassion, they were, they're all over you jumping up and down. It was great."

Workers at the shelter say the puppies appear to be a shepherd mix, and about ten weeks old.