New Senate bill looks to stop illegal fireworks in California

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KERO) — Fourth of July is officially over but that doesn’t mean the fight to stop illegal fireworks is over. Senate Bill 277 is looking to help California and the state fire marshal put an end to illegal fireworks.

23ABC's Brianna Willis spoke with two sponsors of the bill and they say while the bill won’t immediately stop all illegal fireworks across the state it will be a good step in the right direction.

Covering Kern County A busy night for Bakersfield Fire crews Veronica Morley, 23ABC

Dennis Revell a spokesperson for TNT and sponsor of the bill says for too long communities in California have been plagued by illegal fireworks.

"What this will do, and it will take time, but it will achieve a $1.9 million savings in disposal cost for the state of California and reallocate that $1.9 million to enforcement."

Currently, the state fire marshal spends $2.1 million each year on the storage and destruction of illegal fireworks but with SB 277 there will be no cap on how much illegal fireworks the state will dispose of, and local authorities like here in Bakersfield will be able to seize more illegal fireworks.

Tonight at 5 on 23ABC finds out how SB 277 plans to repurpose fireworks that are taken by law enforcement from across the state in an effort to keep illegal fireworks off the street.