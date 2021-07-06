Watch
NewsCovering California

Actions

New Senate bill looks to stop illegal fireworks in California

It will achieve a $1.9 million savings.
items.[0].image.alt
AP
This July 2021 photo released by the ATF/United States Attorney's Office Central District of California, shows boxes with illegal large homemade fireworks explosives in South Los Angeles. A 27-year-old man was charged Saturday, July 3, 2021 with illegally transporting tons of explosives he purchased in Nevada — including several that left a trail of destruction and injuries after they blew up in a Los Angeles neighborhood. Arturo Ceja III faces the federal charges, according to the U.S. Attorney's office in Los Angeles. (ATF/United States Attorney's Office Central District of California via AP).
California Fireworks Explosion
Posted at 2:55 PM, Jul 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-06 17:57:59-04

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KERO) — Fourth of July is officially over but that doesn’t mean the fight to stop illegal fireworks is over. Senate Bill 277 is looking to help California and the state fire marshal put an end to illegal fireworks.

23ABC's Brianna Willis spoke with two sponsors of the bill and they say while the bill won’t immediately stop all illegal fireworks across the state it will be a good step in the right direction.

Covering Kern County

A busy night for Bakersfield Fire crews

Veronica Morley, 23ABC
7:42 AM, Jul 05, 2021

Dennis Revell a spokesperson for TNT and sponsor of the bill says for too long communities in California have been plagued by illegal fireworks.

"What this will do, and it will take time, but it will achieve a $1.9 million savings in disposal cost for the state of California and reallocate that $1.9 million to enforcement."

Currently, the state fire marshal spends $2.1 million each year on the storage and destruction of illegal fireworks but with SB 277 there will be no cap on how much illegal fireworks the state will dispose of, and local authorities like here in Bakersfield will be able to seize more illegal fireworks.

Tonight at 5 on 23ABC finds out how SB 277 plans to repurpose fireworks that are taken by law enforcement from across the state in an effort to keep illegal fireworks off the street.

RELATED STORIES:

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
July 4th Celebrations in Kern County

July 4th Celebrations in Kern County