Sailor facing court martial in fire that destroyed Navy ship

Denis Poroy/AP
FILE - In this July 12, 2020, file photo, smoke rises from the USS Bonhomme Richard at Naval Base San Diego in San Diego, after an explosion and fire on board the ship at Naval Base San Diego. A sailor accused of starting the fire that destroyed the USS Bonhomme Richard will face a court martial for arson. The Navy notified Ryan Mays on Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, that he was to be tried in military court on two counts for the July 2020 blaze that injured dozens of personnel aboard. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy, File)
Posted at 11:57 AM, Feb 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-25 14:57:55-05

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A sailor accused of starting the fire that destroyed the USS Bonhomme Richard will face a court-martial for arson.

The Navy said Friday that Ryan Mays will to be tried in military court on two counts for the July 2020 blaze that injured dozens of personnel aboard.

The fire on the amphibious assault ship burned for five days and sent acrid smoke wafting over San Diego.

It marked one of the worst noncombat warship disasters in recent memory.

A lawyer for Mays said the decision to proceed to trial came despite a hearing officer’s recommendation that there wasn’t enough evidence to win a conviction.

