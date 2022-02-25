Sailor facing court martial in fire that destroyed Navy ship

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A sailor accused of starting the fire that destroyed the USS Bonhomme Richard will face a court-martial for arson.
The Navy said Friday that Ryan Mays will to be tried in military court on two counts for the July 2020 blaze that injured dozens of personnel aboard.
The fire on the amphibious assault ship burned for five days and sent acrid smoke wafting over San Diego.
It marked one of the worst noncombat warship disasters in recent memory.
A lawyer for Mays said the decision to proceed to trial came despite a hearing officer’s recommendation that there wasn’t enough evidence to win a conviction.
RELATED STORIES:
Engineer: Navy warship fire might be electrical, not arson Witness: Sailor was in area where fire started on US warship Navy: sailor accused of igniting warship was 'disgruntled' Navy to hold hearing for sailor accused of igniting warship Navy probe finds major failures in fire that destroyed ship Navy ship fire: Documents suggest sabotage, evidence tampering 57 treated for injuries after fire erupts aboard USS Bonhomme Richard 21 injured in fire aboard ship at Naval Base San Diego