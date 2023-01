STOCKTON, Calif. (KERO) — The man charged in a series of killings that rocked Stockton was in court on Tues, Jan 3.

Wesley Brownlee, 43, is facing seven counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder. The charges follow reports of a serial killer in the Stockton area with attacks happening from April 2021 to September 2022.

Brownlee will remain in jail without bail. He is due back in court on Jan 17.