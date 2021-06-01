Teen shoves bear that swatted family dog in California yard

BRADBURY, Calif. (AP) — A 17-year-old girl shoved a large bear that was swatting at her family dog in their Southern California backyard.

Surveillance video aired by the ABC 7 television station shows the mother bear perched on top of a wall, facing off with a black dog on the ground. Two bear cubs are behind the bear while four smaller dogs bark and dart around the yard.

The teen sprints to the bear uses both of her hands to push the bear off the wall, picks up one of the smaller dogs, and runs away.

A 17-year-old wasted no time fending off a huge bear, pushing it off a wall, before it could get to dogs—including her mother's service dog—in her backyard.

ABC 7 reports the girl suffered a small scratch, but that she and the dogs were OK.

The director of the California Living Museum (CALM) Meg Maitland recently joined 23ABC Morning News to discuss what you should do if you ever come face to face with wildlife: