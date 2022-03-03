A Veteran's Voice: Remembering Army veteran, Bakersfield educator Donald Lora

(KERO) — 23ABC revisits a conversation with Donald Lora.

Lora was a renowned local chorale teacher, vocalist, and Army veteran who passed away recently. He will be remembered at a memorial service March 11th.

In a 2019 interview with Lora, he was preparing to serve as Grand Marshal of the Bakersfield Christmas Parade.

A video during a 2014 Honor Flight trip to Washington made the rounds on the internet after the veteran became a singing sensation with the National Anthem.

Credit he gives to his choral students at Bakersfield High School

You might say his career began in the Army.

Lora was drafted during the Korean War and was sent with a small unit to Clark Air Force Base in the Philippines.

But when he had time to himself, Lora returned to his musical roots.

When his service ended, Lora was lured to Bakersfield during summer school at USC.

Veterans' breakfast at Elks Lodge

The monthly veterans' breakfast is Thursday morning at the Elks Lodge on the Garces Circle.

Honor Flight officials will announce a memorial service for Donald Lora is scheduled for Friday, March 11th at Valley Baptist Church on Fruitvale Avenue beginning at 11 a.m.

The public is invited to attend.