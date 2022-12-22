Former Tomb of the Unknown Sentinel starts Military Gaming Command support group

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — It's a mission to change one life, one service member at a time through the Military Gaming Command.

The Military Gaming Command is a support system created by a local army veteran that provides a tool to connect military men and women in need of camaraderie.

The Military Gaming Command is the creation of Andy Selga. The organization raises money for community-building tools to purchase mobile gaming devices for disabled veterans. Selga says he experienced the need for this kind of support while receiving medical care several years ago.

"There's a lot of times where I was in my hospital room for months at a time. I spent many holidays there. Sometimes you're sitting there alone and you need to keep yourself distracted, so through that I played crossword games and other little handheld games to kinda get through my treatment," explained Selga. "If we can keep one service member from feeling dark and alone, feeling like there's no hope, then that's our mission."

The Military Gaming Command held its first fundraiser recently. The fundraiser was an ugly sweater contest at Crusader Brewing. Proceeds went towards buying handheld gaming consoles for service members at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.

23ABC News first spoke to Selga in September 2020 in a Veteran's Voice segment. Selga was part of the Army's 3rd Infantry, the Old Guard. He was a member of a select group that escorts the president and guards the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. There have been less than 700 Sentinels in the history of the tomb. Selga said he took great pride in that duty.

"It's to bring honor to the unknown," said Selga in a 2020 interview. "I mean, they gave their life, they gave their name, they gave their freedom. Some family in America is missing their loved one because of what they did. That's a way for the Sentinels to pay that back and that's kinda where it's motivating. It's inspiring and you're a part of history in that way."

Selga got to meet and talk with local honor flights during his time at the tomb. He was medically retired due to health issues, but serves veterans through scholarship and mentor programs, in addition to the Military Gaming Command.

The Military Gaming Command is looking to recruit new members. To get involved, visit its website.