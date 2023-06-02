Funeral services held for former 'Model T' Bakersfield chapter president Bruce Rimmer

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Funeral services were held for Bruce Rimmer at 10:45 a.m. on Fri, June 2.

A Coast Guard and Air Force veteran, "Doc" Bruce Rimmer is possibly best known as a local dentist, an avid sports fan, and an antique car enthusiast.

Rimmer entered the Coast Guard in 1967, where he served until 1971. He would earn his Doctor of Medical Dentistry degree in 1981. He then enlisted in the Air Force from 1982 to 1985.

Back home, Rimmer provided dental care for hundreds of local residents and roamed the sidelines at his alma mater Bakersfield High School for years.

Rimmer was also the former president of the Model T chapter in Bakersfield. His urn was escorted to the Bakersfield National Cemetery in his 1912 Model T car.