Kern County veteran Ronald Holdsworth takes 'Flight Back in Time' courtesy of 'Dream Flight'

Nearly 800 veterans across the nation were treated to a ''Flight Back in Time" over the last two months courtesy of "Dream Flight." And 100-year-old Kern County veteran Ronald Holdsworth got to make his mark on the final day of the tour.
Posted at 9:23 AM, Oct 01, 2021
The non-profit held it's "Operation September Freedom" giving vets a quick trip in a World War II vintage bi-plane.

Holdsworth was a tail gunner on board a British bomber in World War II, but he was up front taking to the skies with Dream Flight.

