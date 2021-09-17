Ronald Holdsworth, RAF veteran and Bakersfield resident, honored in special ceremony

WASHINGTON D.C., (KERO) — A special ceremony was held outside the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier on Thursday.

Ronald Holdsworth, the 100-year-old British veteran who moved to Bakersfield in the mid-1950's after World War II, was honored by the British Air Commodore Jez Attridge and Her Majesty's Ambassador to the U.S. Dame Karen Pierce with several mementos for his recent birthday including a letter from Queen Elizabeth II.

Honor Flight leader Jason Geis then presented them with several Honor Flight mementos while the ambassador thanked the veterans in attendance for not only their service to the U.S. but its allies.

"I don't think we could leave, thanking you all service, we are aware debt we owe you and your families for keeping the alliance safe," said Pierce.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy was also on hand thanking the ambassador and representatives and led the veterans in a special congressional birthday song for Ronald.