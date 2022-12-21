2 years since Orrin and Orson West disappearance

CALIFORNIA CITY, Calif. (KERO) — It has been two years since Orrin and Orson West went missing in California City on Dec 21, 2020.

Law enforcement agencies and local groups have spent countless hours searching Kern County for the two brothers. Still, there are no clues or any signs leading to what may have happened to them.

Trezell and Jacqueline West, the boys' adoptive parents, have been charged with six felony counts, including two for second-degree murder. The couple is expected to appear in court on Jan 20 for a readiness hearing, with their jury trial set for Jan 30.