Car show fundraiser Saturday night to raise money for man killed by drunk driver

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - A car show is scheduled for Saturday evening in Bakersfield to raise money for a Taft man killed by a suspected drunk driver.
Francisco De La Cruz, 25, was killed in a head-on crash on Highway 119 near Stine Rd. on July 16, 2017.
CHP officials said Carlos Bonifacio Garcia was weaving in and out of his lane before crashing with De La Cruz.
Garcia was arrested and charged with second-degree murder, gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated and two other felonies.
The family has been trying to raise money for funeral costs.
The car show will be from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Freddy's Frozen Custard and Steakburgers located at 4915 Ming Ave.
Last Saturday family members held a car wash fundraiser in Taft. They have a GoFundMe set up, you can donate by clicking here.
