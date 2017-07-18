Four bodies found in canal in past week

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Four bodies have been found in the canal in the past week. No identities have been released. Officials say there is a possibility these could be people missing from the Kern River, but that has not yet been confirmed.
The first male body was found Monday, July 10 in Arvin.
The second male body was found the next day at Mill Creek Park in downtown Bakersfield.
The third body was a female found Thursday, July 13 near the China Grade Loop.
The fourth body was found Monday, July 17 near downtown Bakersfield at Oak and 19th street.
The Bakersfield Fire Department encourages people to not only stay out of the Kern River, but also stay out of the canals.