Review board clears BPD officer in deadly shooting of Francisco Serna

A Bakersfield Police Department Critical Incident Review Board has cleared the police officer who shot and killed Francisco Serna.

Serna was shot and killed in December in front of his home in Southwest Bakersfield.

RELATED:

Officer Reagan Selman was under review. The board found that all shots fired by Selman were within department policy.

The Bakersfield Police Department will hold a press conference to discuss the outcome at 3:30 today at the Bakersfield Police Department auditorium.