Fairfax School Board member faces third censure vote

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Fairfax School Board Trustee Palmer Moland is facing an ultimatum with his future on the board in question. A recent Kern County Grand Jury report accused the Fairfax school board of bullying, unprofessionalism, and money mismanagement.

That report stemmed from allegations against Moland. Twice the board voted on censure resolutions against him. Both times the board voted against it.

Now, the board is bringing back another censure vote which will be addressed during Thursday's meeting.

23ABC went through the resolution the board is considering.

The resolution recommends that Moland consider resigning from the board. However, if he chooses to remain on the board he would have to seek the assistance of an executive or leadership development coach. He would have to pay for that out of his own pocket.



RESOLUTION RECOMMENDATIONS



8. Notwithstanding the foregoing recommendations and directives, and due to the credibility concerns raised from the investigation, the Board recommends that Trustee Moland consider resigning from the Board to allow this Board to continue its mission of creating a safe learning and work environment worthy of the District’s students, families, and employees.



9. In the event that Trustee Moland chooses to remain on the board, the Board strongly recommends that Trustee Moland seek the assistance of an executive or leadership development coach. A qualified and professional executive or leadership development coach can assist Trustee Moland in reaching selfawareness, insight, understanding and alignment of behaviors consistent with Board Policies, Administrative Regulations and Bylaws, as well as the mission of the District. Due to Trustee Moland’s intentional misconduct and demonstrated lack of credibility, Trustee Moland would be solely responsible for the costs and expense of an executive coach. Should Trustee Moland commit himself to the use of an experienced and qualified executive coach, and Board determines that coaching proves effective, the Board may, in its discretion, reimburse Trustee Moland for the cost of one (1) or more coaching sessions. Fairfax School Board

If he remains on the board, he would be removed from any committee or leadership position on the board until he successfully completes proper training. And the board will also take up a third censure vote which would publicly and formally express disapproval of his conduct.

The resolution also details an investigation into the Fairfax trustee looking into his conduct.

Moland was interviewed twice last year following complaints from classified employees. An investigator found that Moland engaged in abusive or bullying behavior toward an employee. The investigator also found that Moland was "purposely untruthful, misleading and evasive."

Moland also allegedly took a district bus to transport his basketball team without the district's approval.

The district will discuss these allegations and vote on the resolution during Thursday's meeting. It starts at 6 p.m.