Segment Aired: May 19, 2023

Join Kern Living host Ryan Nelson as he talks with influencer and event promoter and coordinator Blanca Castro about the upcoming Bakasfield Blaze festival!

Bakasfield Blaze | KERN LIVING

The first annual Bakasfield Blaze will feature artists Ice Cube, Cypress Hill, DJ Quik, Suga Free, Baby Bash, and more!

The concert will take place on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at 7 p.m. Tickets are available online.