Bakersfield man arrested after stabbing family member during fight

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A man has been arrested on attempted murder and battery charges after police say he stabbed a family member during a fight.

The incident happened just after 8:30 a.m. Sunday morning on Frank Court just northeast of the Lowe's on Panama Lane.

Police say when officers arrived they found 44-year-old Hector Garcia-Sandoval fighting another man. The officers broke up the fight but say Garcia-Sandoval had stabbed the other man before they arrived.

Garcia-Sandoval was taken into custody and the other man was hospitalized with what police called non-life-threatening wounds.