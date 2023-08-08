KCSO seeks 4 in alleged assault, robbery at Bakersfield supermarket

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in identifying 4 people they say are responsible for a robbery that happened in East Bakersfield.

According to KCSO, on June 24, 4 males were involved in a robbery and assault at the Vallarta Supermarket at 2309 Niles Point in Bakersfield.

Anyone with any information about the 4 individuals or the situation is encouraged to call Detective Harmonson of the Kern County Sheriff's Office at 861-3110. Callers who want to remain anonymous can call Kern Secret Witness at 322-4040.