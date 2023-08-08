Watch Now
Three people arrested in connection to a chop shop in Bakersfield

Police issued a search warrant Wednesday morning at a home on South Dr. Martin Luther King, Junior Boulevard.
Stolen Goods, August 2023
Posted at 11:11 AM, Aug 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-08 15:40:32-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Three people were arrested after police say they found seven stolen vehicles, stolen clothing, a gun, and a pallet of stolen vodka on a property in Southeast Bakersfield.

Police issued a search warrant Wednesday morning at a home on South Dr. Martin Luther King, Junior Boulevard.

Thirty-two-year-old Vicente Juarez Hernandez, 44-year-old Marcella Ochoa, and 41-year-old Afredo Gutierrez were booked on charges of possession of stolen property, conspiracy, and operating a chop shop.

