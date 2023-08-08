Watch Now
Over $24,000 in stolen merchandise recovered following retail theft investigation

Two Bakersfield men, 37-year-old Miguel Nava and 62-year-old Tomas Martinez, were arrested in connection to the thefts.
Stolen Retail Merchandise, August 2023
Posted at 12:09 PM, Aug 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-08 15:09:46-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Police arrested two men following a retail theft investigation in Bakersfield.

According to the Bakersfield Police Department, officers with the Organized Retail Theft unit conducted a search of a residence in the 300 block of Waycross Street on August 4. During the search they recovered over $24,000 in merchandise stolen from Home Depot, Lowe's, and Walmart.

Two Bakersfield men, 37-year-old Miguel Nava, and 62-year-old Tomas Martinez, were arrested in connection to the thefts. They face charges of grand theft, conspiracy and possession of stolen property.

Nava is suspected of 12 separate thefts at Home Depot and Lowe's.

Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to call the Bakersfield Police Department at (661) 327-7111.

