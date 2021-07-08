Watch
Bakersfield Police searching for suspected catalytic converter thieves

Theft happened in the 1000 block of McDonald Way.
Bakersfield Police Department
Suspected Catalytic Converter Thieves, Bakersfield
Posted at 3:51 PM, Jul 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-08 18:52:33-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking the community's help in identifying three suspects wanted in connection to the theft of a catalytic converter.

The incident happened on June 27th at around 12 p.m. in the 1000 block of McDonald Way.

The suspects are described as: A Hispanic man between 20 and 30-years-old with short hair. He was seen wearing a blue t-shirt and shorts. The second suspect was a Hispanic man between 20 and 25-years-old wearing a black shirt and dark-colored pants. The final suspect was a Hispanic woman approximately 30-years-old wearing a pink tank top.

Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to call or email Detective Hernandez at (661) 326-3592 or the Bakersfield Police Department at (661) 327-7111.

