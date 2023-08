BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Former Bakersfield City Council candidate Rajvir Singh Gill was in court for his set preliminary hearing dates on Thurs, Aug 17.

Gill is accused of attempting to hire people to shoot others and burn down a local Sikh temple.

Gill is expected to be back in court for a motion on Thurs, Aug 31. He will also be in court for his preliminary hearings on Thurs, Oct 5 and Fri, Oct 6.