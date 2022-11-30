Former Ridgeview High School basketball coach sentenced to 2 years in prison for sexually abusing a minor

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A former Ridgeview High girls' junior varsity basketball coach was in court to be sentenced on Wednesday, November 30th after being found guilty of sexually abusing a minor on Wednesday, October 26th.

Keith Lamont Cash, 33, was sentenced to two years in prison for sexually abusing a minor. He will also have to register as a sex offender.

Cash had met the victim, then 13 years old, through a basketball team that Cash coached. He had texted the girl before eventually "sexting" her in November 2011. The two had various sexual encounters in the two years that followed, sometimes taking place in the school's weight room and a ball room near the girls' locker room. According to police records, the victim thought she had sex with Cash approximately 100 times between January 3, 2012 and December 2012.

Cash was reported by the victim on July 6th, 2018. After the report, the Bakersfield Police Department had the victim call Cash's personal phone. During the call, Cash made multiple statements confirming that he and the girl had an inappropriate relationship together.

Cash was arrested on July 9th, 2018 and was formally charged with oral copulation with a person under 16 years and contact with a minor with the intent to commit sexual offense on July 26th.