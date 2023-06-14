Kern County Sheriff's Office provides update on Mojave shooting that killed 4

MOJAVE, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County Sheriff's Office has provided an update on the search for suspects in the killing of four people in Mojave.

On Sunday, April 30, KCCSO deputies discovered four people suffering from gunshot wounds in the 15900 block of H Street in Mojave. The victims included one man and three women.

The man and two of the women were pronounced dead at the scene. The third woman was taken to Antelope Valley Hospital, where she later died. The four victims were Anna Marie Hester, 34, Darius Travon Canada, 31, Martina Barraza Jr, 33, and Faith Leighanne Rose Asbury, 20.

In May, Kern County Sheriff Donny Youngblood said detectives believe the case was an isolated incident, and they suspect the killer or killers had a specific reason for taking the victims' lives.

On Wednesday, the KCSO said that evidence from the mass shooting has been linked to another shooting that happened in 16100 block of H Street in Mojave earlier that same day. According to the KCSO, the shooting was not a homicide, however, there was one victim.

"Numerous items of evidence have been submitted to the Kern County Crime Lab for DNA analysis. Results are still pending," said a statement from the KCSO.

In addition, a Kern Secret Witness reward request was submitted and approved but the amount has not been released at this time.

"It's close to home, you know?" said Patty, a Mojave resident who asked us not to use her last name, at the time of the shooting. "So it's like, I would like to be in my yard doing something, but yet I can't because I don't know if this dude's gonna come around."

KCSO says there's no confirmed suspect or motive in this case. They are urging anyone with information related to the homicides and shooting to contact the Sheriff’s Office at (661)861-3110 or Secret Witness at (661)322-4040.

