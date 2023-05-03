4 killed in Mojave mass shooting identified

MOJAVE, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County Coroner's Office has identified the four people killed in a mass shooting that took place in Mojave on Sun, April 30.

According to the Kern County Sheriff's Office, the four victims were Anna Marie Hester, 34, Darius Travon Canada, 31, Martina Barraza Jr, 33, and Faith Leighanne Rose Asbury, 20. Hester, Canada, and Barraza all died at the scene. Asbury was taken to Antelope Valley Hospital, where she died from her injuries approximately one hour later.

The shooting, originally referred to by the KCSO as an "obvious violent assault, happened near the 16000 block of H Street around 11:21 p.m. KCSO Homicide Detectives are currently investigating the case and are asking the public for assistance in finding information.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the KCSO at (661) 861-3110 or the Kern Secret Witness Line at (661) 322-4040.

