Kern County Sheriff's Office releases statement on Mojave mass shooting

MOJAVE, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County Sheriff's Office released a new statement on the ongoing investigation of the mass shooting in Mojave that left four people dead on Sun, April 30. The statement was released on Tues, May 16.

"Kern County Sheriff’s Office understands that families have lost loved ones," said the statement. "Drug use, homelessness, or any other factor does not play a role in the duty and service KCSO has to actively investigate these homicides. Detectives are actively working [on] this investigation, pursuing leads and processing evidence.

"This investigation involves four separate homicides that each require extensive investigation," it continued. "Providing information that is factual is priority for us here at KCSO. KCSO continues to ask the public and family members to contact KCSO with any information."

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone that might have information on this case is asked to call the KCSO at (661) 861-3110.

