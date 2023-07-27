Watch Now
Lancaster man arrested in Texas in connection to Rosedale Highway Costco robbery

Straker is allegedly connected to a robbery at the Costco on Rosedale Highway on April 12, 2022.
Posted at 8:43 AM, Jul 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-27 11:43:02-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A Lancaster man was arrested for robbery, mayhem, aggravated assault, aggravated mayhem, and attempted murder relating to a robbery at a Costco in Northwest Bakersfield.

Collin Straker, 23, was arrested in Richmond, Texas by Texas law enforcement on an arrest warrant on Mon, May 22. According to the Bakersfield Police Department, Straker "was extradited to California and booked and booked into the Kern County Jail" on Wed, May 24.

Straker is allegedly connected to a robbery at the Costco on Rosedale Highway on April 12, 2022. According to authorities, Straker was one of two people who attempted to steal several bottles of alcohol around 10:41 a.m. He then allegedly engaged in a struggle with an employee, who suffered "permanent traumatic injury" after Straker hit her in the head with a hammer.

This is still an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the BPD at (661) 327-7111.

