Luigi's Restaurant and Delicatessen vandalized again

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Break-ins and vandalism continue to be a problem in Downtown Bakersfield and Old Town Kern, with Luigi's Restaurant and Delicatessen being the most recent Bakersfield business to fall victim.

The double doors into the dining room were smashed in. They are now boarded up, according to pictures from a Facebook post on Sat, July 1.

There was also a sign taped to the door expressing frustration with the ongoing problems in the neighborhood in the Facebook photos. The sign asked Bakersfield City Councilman Andrae Gonzales to get involved and help "protect Old Town Kern."

Luigi's was broken into previously in 2019. The front door was smashed in around 10:15 at night. The suspect was arrested the next day. It was determined that he had broken inside and fired off multiple fire extinguishers.

At that time, Gino Valpredo, owner of Luigi's, said that crime in Old Town Kern had to be addressed.

"It's just frustrating because I feel like there are solutions to be had that can be put on the table," said Valpredo. "I know everybody is working on it but it needs to happen in a faster fashion because everybody is truthfully fed up."

