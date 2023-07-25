Man who vandalized Delano church with racist graffiti due in court

DELANO, Calif. (KERO) — The man accused of vandalizing a Delano church in July and September of last year is due in court Tuesday for sentencing.

Kyle Lewis Sison pleaded no contest last month to vandalizing the church to intimidate based on race along with other vandalism and property damage charges.

He was also accused of vandalizing church signs and spray painting racial slurs on the walls and windows.

READ ALSO:

