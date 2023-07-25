Watch Now
NewsCrime

Actions

Man who vandalized Delano church with racist graffiti due in court

Kyle Lewis Sison pleaded no contest last month to vandalizing the church to intimidate based on race along with other vandalism and property damage charges.
Delano AME church vandalism
23ABC
Delano AME church vandalism
Posted at 8:19 AM, Jul 25, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-25 11:19:27-04

DELANO, Calif. (KERO) — The man accused of vandalizing a Delano church in July and September of last year is due in court Tuesday for sentencing.

Kyle Lewis Sison pleaded no contest last month to vandalizing the church to intimidate based on race along with other vandalism and property damage charges.

He was also accused of vandalizing church signs and spray painting racial slurs on the walls and windows.

READ ALSO:

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Gladys Knight Ticket Sweepstakes

Win Tickets to See Gladys Knight