BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The man accused of vandalizing a Delano church in July and September of last year pleaded no contest to vandalizing a church to intimidate based on race, along with other vandalism and property damage charges.

Kyle Lewis Sison was accused of vandalizing church signs, walls, and windows with spray paint while writing racial slurs at the New Allen Chapel African Methodist Episcopal Church.

Sison is due back in court for sentencing on Tues, July 25.