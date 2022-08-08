Parent accused of killing child in 2020 due in court

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A couple facing murder and child cruelty charges in the death of their infant child is expected in court this week. The father, 30-year-old Mister Bailey, is due in court for his felony arraignment at 3 p.m. Monday.

Bailey and the child's mother, 28-year-old Sabrina Martinez, were each arrested on one count of murder, assault to a child, and eight counts of willful cruelty to a child in the death of Major Bailey.

On December 22, 2020, Tehachapi police responded to an apartment on north mill street for the investigation of an infant not breathing. Major Bailey was taken to a local hospital where he later died.

Mister bailey is also charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm. Sabrina Martinez has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Wednesday.