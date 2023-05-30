Suspect in fatal Southwest Bakersfield crash had fentanyl in his system

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The suspect in a crash that killed a 66-year-old Bakersfield woman had a measurable amount of fentanyl in his system according to court documents.

Gayla Sue Price died on April 18 when the car she was driving was struck head-on by another car on Campus Park Drive in Southwest Bakersfield. The driver of that car, 18-year-old Karim Reyad, survived the crash.

According to court documents, the investigating officer in charge of this case documented that Reyad was going at least 100 miles per hour, double the speed limit.

Court documents go on to say that both of Reyad’s passengers witnessed Reyad operating the vehicle under the influence of marijuana.

Upon executing a search warrant, officers found a Supherb wax pen, a marijuana cigar, a Flum Float vape, and the antidepressant duloxetine in the car.

“This isn’t like it was at 1 in the morning,” said the Price family’s lawyer, Matt Clark. “This was at a time of day when we should all feel safe on our roads.”

Reyad, of Bakersfield, was arrested on May 23. He was been booked on second-degree murder, gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, four counts of reckless driving, driving under the influence of a drug causing bodily injury, driving the wrong way on a divided highway causing injury or death, and other associated charges, according to court records.

Documents obtained Tuesday said a blood test revealed that Reyad had .2 ng/ml of Fentanyl in his system following the accident. In addition, blood tests revealed that he also had THC in his system. THC is the psychoactive component of marijuana.

The report did not state when the blood

When asked if he was speeding by an investigating officer while still in the hospital following the accident, the report said Reyad responded, “yeah, I was speeding a little bit, but I wasn't going like insanely. I wasn’t reckless."

A witness to the accident said that she saw Reyad’s Dodge Charger “rapidly accelerating as it proceeded on Campus Park Dr” shortly before the collision, according to the report. Another witness said she saw Reyad’s vehicle fail to stop at a stop sign prior to the crash.