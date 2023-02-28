Watch Now
NewsCrime

Actions

Trial of adoptive parents of Orrin and Orson West to begin

Trezell and Jacqueline West, Bakersfield
23ABC News
Trezell and Jacqueline West, the adoptive parents of Orrin and Orson West, appeared in court Thursday morning to be arraigned on two counts of 2nd-degree murder in a case that's drawn national attention.
Trezell and Jacqueline West, Bakersfield
Posted at 8:31 AM, Feb 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-28 11:50:33-05

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The trial of Jacqueline and Trezell West, the adoptive parents of Orrin and Orson West, begins on Wed, March 1. Jacqueline and Trezell are accused of killing the two young boys in December 2020.

The trial will begin one year to the day since the two were arrested and charged with six felony counts, including two counts of second-degree murder, in connection with the boys' disappearance.

The District Attorney's Office says its investigation revealed the West boys, born Cincere and Classic Pettus, had died approximately three months before the couple reported them as missing. Their bodies have never been found.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Win Tickets to the Bakersfield Symphony Orchestra

Win Tickets to the Bakersfield Symphony Orchestra