Trial of adoptive parents of Orrin and Orson West to begin

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The trial of Jacqueline and Trezell West, the adoptive parents of Orrin and Orson West, begins on Wed, March 1. Jacqueline and Trezell are accused of killing the two young boys in December 2020.

The trial will begin one year to the day since the two were arrested and charged with six felony counts, including two counts of second-degree murder, in connection with the boys' disappearance.

The District Attorney's Office says its investigation revealed the West boys, born Cincere and Classic Pettus, had died approximately three months before the couple reported them as missing. Their bodies have never been found.