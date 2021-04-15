Witnesses and police describe horrific crime scene of murdered attorney

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — "It was one of the most horrific scenes of my career," said one officer who testified Thursday in the Nicholas Quintana trial.

Quintana, 22, is accused of stabbing to death Bakersfield attorney Marcos Vargas in November 2017.

During the trial Thursday, several witnesses and investigators testified to the grisly scene left at the Golden Valley Luxury Apartments where Vargas was killed.

Crime Trial underway for man accused in murder of attorney Veronica Morley, 23ABC

Christopher Bagby, one of the investigators, testified to the pools of blood throughout the victim's apartment and outside the rest of the complex. He described crime scene photos that depicted blood on the furniture and walls of the apartment. A trail of blood droplets was described leaving the apartment. Bagby said the blood splatter indicated someone the victim left the apartment and did not return.

Along with police, several residents who lived in the apartment complex testified to what they saw and heard the night of Nov. 28, 2017.

Estefania Guzman and her brother Rafael lived in an apartment together. Estefania said that night, she went to bed early but was awoken in the middle of the night by "very loud banging" and "very odd moaning sounds." She said she looked out the window and saw a pool of blood. That's when she told her brother.

Rafael testified that when opened the door and went outside and saw Vargas dead on the floor. He said a police officer told him to go back inside.

During opening statements, prosecutors said Quintana and Vargas met on a dating app. Prosecutor Eric Smith said cell phone records put Quintana in the area the night of the murder and his cell phone was then tracked to Long Beach, near where Vargas' phone was found.

Quintana's defense attorney Timothy Hennessy said during opening statements that his client is not a murderer, but a kid with a secret.