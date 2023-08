Lisa Core, the woman accused of hitting and killing a young girl and her older brother with her car in South Bakersfield, is set to stand trial on Mon, Oct 23.

Core's readiness hearing is set for Fri, Oct 13. The 48-year-old woman is charged with two counts of murder, among other charges.

According to police records, Core killed a nine-year-old girl and her 19-year-old brother while driving intoxicated in December 2021. According to reports, she is a four-time DUI offender.