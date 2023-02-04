Lisa Core trial pushed back: Faces murder charges in fatal DUI crash that killed brother and sister

Watch Now
Posted at 10:50 PM, Feb 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-04 01:50:07-05

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The trial date has been pushed back for 46-year-old Lisa Core. She was charged with two counts of murder after allegedly driving while intoxicated and hitting and killing a brother and sister in December of 2021.

Nineteen-year-old J.J. Malone and 9-year-old Caylee Brown were walking near the intersection of Panama Lane and Springbrook Road in South Bakersfield when the crash occurred. Investigators say Core is a 4th time DUI offender.

In addition to the murder, she is charged with gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated and driving with a suspended or revoked license.

Her readiness date is set for May 19 while her trial is set to begin May 30.

