Greenfield Union School District sued following deaths of student, brother killed walking home from bus stop

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The parents of two children that were struck and killed by a car while walking home from a bus stop are suing the school district.

Nine-year-old Caylee Brown and 19-year-old Jeffery James Malone were killed when they were hit by a car driven by Lisa Core in December of 2021. The incident took place at the intersection of Panama Lane and Springbrook Road in South Bakersfield.

An investigation determined that Brown and Malone were walking home from a school bus stop when the car driven by Core left the road and struck the two siblings. They were both pronounced dead at the scene.

Core was charged with two counts of second-degree murder, two counts of gross vehicular manslaughter while driving intoxicated, one count of driving while her license is suspended or revoked for a DUI and one count of failing to provide proof of insurance at the scene of the accident.

At the time, the Greenfield Union School District issued the following statement: "Greenfield Union School District is saddened by the tragic loss of Granite Pointe student, Caylee Brown. Caylee was a 5th-grade student who was described as soft-spoken and reserved, yet very bright and intelligent. The district has grief counselors and other support staff available for students, staff, and parents. These services will be available this week and next week as needed. Our thoughts and prayers are with Caylee's family during this difficult time."

Now, the parents of the two children are suing the school district for wrongful death.

In a court filing, the parents argue that the school bus stop was placed in a dangerous location which lead to the deaths of Caylee and Jeffery. They say in the lawsuit that the school district "did negligently and carelessly designate and approve official school bus routes and school bus stops, and specifically the subject BUS STOP. The BUS STOP was designated on a high-speed, heavily traveled roadway so as to expose students and others, including Caylee Brown and Jeffrey Malone, Jr., to a foreseeable risk of harm, including, but not limited to, motor vehicles using the roadway."

They are seeking compensatory damages that will be determined at trial, as well as funeral and burial expenses, and other "relief" the court determines.

A representative for Greenfield Union School District told 23ABC that they are unable to comment on pending litigation.

23ABC has reached out to Matthew Clark with Chain | Cohn | Clark but has not heard back at this time.

According to court documents, Core has a history of DUI. In 2004 she was charged with disorderly conduct while drunk. In 2005 she was charged with possessing a controlled substance. In 2009, Core was charged with possessing controlled substances without a prescription. In 2013 she was charged with driving under the influence. And in 2021 she was charged with an unregistered vehicle, driving without a license, ignition interlock device prohibitions, and no insurance.

This is a developing story. More information as it becomes available.